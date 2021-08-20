Two officers have been charged for allegedly spray-painting a swastika on an impounded car, and 13 others were fired for being involved in sending racist and antisemitic messages.Full Article
LA police to review hundreds of cases after cops fired for antisemitism
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Thai cops bust ‘virtual’ strip club with hookers selling online drinks to tourists stuck at home during the pandemic
Thai cops bust ‘virtual’ strip club with hookers selling online drinks to tourists stuck at home during the pandemic
Newsflare STUDIO