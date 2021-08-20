US charges man who made bomb threat near US Capitol
Roseberry, 51, spread alarm at the Capitol and prompted the evacuation of nearby government buildings on Thursday.Full Article
A man who claimed to have explosives in his pickup truck parked near the U.S. Capitol has surrendered to law enforcement, bringing..
Police evacuated the area around Capitol Hill after a man claimed he had a bomb in his vehicle. After a lengthy standoff, he was..
(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, August 19 (Petra)-- A man has been arrested after making a bomb threat near the Congress..