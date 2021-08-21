Britain and China have recently been at odds over various issues, including Hong Kong and alleged human rights abuses against China's Uyghur ethnic group.Full Article
UK says Russia, China needed for 'moderating influence' over Taliban
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
What Will The Terrorism Landscape Look Like In A Taliban-Led Afghanistan? – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Colin P. Clarke*
(FPRI) — The Taliban’s recent capture of Kabul has the group poised to take back control over..
Advertisement
More coverage
Biden’s South-East Asia Doctrine: Repairing Damage And Neglect From Obama And Trump Years – Analysis
Eurasia Review
When Joe Biden took over the United States presidency last January, South-East Asia appeared to be low on his list of priorities...
US President Joe Biden On Afghanistan – Statement
Eurasia Review