The UN human rights chief said on Tuesday that she had received credible reports of serious violations by the Taliban in Afghanistan.Full Article
UN human rights boss says she has credible reports of Taliban executions
UN warns of 'summary executions' in Afghanistan and restrictions on women's rights
Sky News
The UN high commissioner for human rights has warned that she has credible reports of "summary executions" and restrictions imposed..
Taliban Announce 'Amnesty,' Urge Women To Join Government
Newsy
Watch VideoThe Taliban declared an "amnesty" across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to..
