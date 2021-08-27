US on alert for more attacks, White House: next few days most dangerous
Published
The White House said the next few days of the evacuation in Kabul were likely to be the most dangerous.Full Article
Published
The White House said the next few days of the evacuation in Kabul were likely to be the most dangerous.Full Article
American forces working under heightened security and the threat of another terror attack are racing to complete the evacuation..
Watch VideoU.S. President Joe Biden declared Tuesday he is sticking to his Aug. 31 deadline for completing a risky airlift of..