Afghan woman gives birth on evacuation flight to Britain

An Afghan woman on board an evacuation flight to Britain gave birth to a baby girl early on 28 August 28 with assistance from the cabin crew. Soman Noori, 26, started having contractions during the Turkish Airlines flight from Dubai to Birmingham, and gave birth as the plane flew at an altitude of 10,000 metres in Kuwaiti airspace. Noori and her baby, who was named Havva, were both in good health. Havva means "Eve" and "air" in Dari.