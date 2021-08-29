Actor Ed Asner, star of 'Mary Tyler Moore,' 'Lou Grant' dies at age 91 - family

Jerusalem Post

Asner was integral to the success of the situation comedy "Mary Tyler Moore," which ran on CBS from 1970 to 1977 and boasted one of the best assemblages of actors and writers in US TV history.

