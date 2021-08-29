North Korea appears to have restarted nuclear reactor, IAEA says

North Korea appears to have restarted a nuclear reactor that is widely believed to have produced plutonium for nuclear weapons, the UN atomic watchdog has said in an annual report.Full Article
