With electricity, water, and hospitals still out of commission, evacuees who fled the powerful Gulf storm were told not to return home yet.Full Article
Evacuees urged not to return home after Hurricane Ida ravages Louisiana
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Hurricane Katrina survivor paying it forward, helping Ida evacuees in Brazos County
ABC 25 News KXXV
With millions of people feeling the effects of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana, some have sought help right here in the Brazos Valley.
Advertisement
More coverage
In-Depth: The cost and impact of major hurricanes
7News - The Denver Channel
Major hurricanes have been battering states along the Gulf Coast of Mexico for years, but the worst have all happened within the..