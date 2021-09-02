Marjorie Taylor Greene threatened to shut down telecommunication companies if they gave up Republican phone data to a House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection.Full Article
Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens to 'shut down' telecom companies
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again
Bleacher Report AOL
Suspended for a week due to more vaccination misinformation. What are social media companies doing about users seeing misleading..
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene for one week
Bleacher Report AOL
Advertisement
More coverage
See why this restaurant owner has been targeted by Marjorie Taylor Greene
An Atlanta restaurant owner defends his decision to enforce a mask-wearing only policy after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene attacked..
Bleacher Report AOL