Former US President Donald Trump had a slight lead in a poll on the hypothetical 2024 election matchup with Joe Biden.Full Article
Donald Trump beats Joe Biden in 2024 election poll
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Donald Trump Beats Joe Biden in 2024 Presidential Election Poll After Afghanistan Chaos, Civil Unrest Brexit Warning
HNGN
Donald Trump beats President Joe Biden in a nationwide 2024 presidential election poll with a slim margin folowing the chaotic US..
Advertisement
More coverage
Oh, so now Lindsey Graham wants to impeach a president?
Bleacher Report AOL
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham remained a loyal ally to former President Donald Trump throughout both of Trump’s..
Trump's allies are now denouncing his Taliban deal
Bleacher Report AOL
'I'm scared s***less' says law professor of 2024 elections
Bleacher Report AOL