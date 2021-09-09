The Taliban were pressed to allow the departures by US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad.Full Article
Taliban to allow 200 Americans, other civilians to leave Afghanistan
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Dozens Of Westerners Board Commercial Flight From Kabul
Newsy
Watch VideoDozens of foreigners, including Americans, boarded a commercial flight at Kabul airport on Thursday in the first..
-
Businessinsider.co.za | Taliban are letting 200 Americans leave Afghanistan on Thursday, report
News24
-
Charter flight expected to leave Kabul as Taliban allows foreigners to leave
CBC.ca
-
The Taliban are letting 200 Americans leave Afghanistan on Thursday, the first airlift since the US troop withdrawal, report says
Business Insider
-
International Flights Resume at Kabul Airport, as Taliban Say They Will Allow Americans and Other Foreigners to Leave
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Taliban to allow 200 Americans to leave Afghanistan
Sky News
The Taliban says it will allow 200 Americans and other civilians to leave Afghanistan on charter flights, according to a US..