Two of six Palestinian prison escapees recaptured - Israel
Published
A manhunt was launched after six inmates tunnelled out of a prison in northern Israel on Monday.Full Article
Published
A manhunt was launched after six inmates tunnelled out of a prison in northern Israel on Monday.Full Article
A massive manhunt for six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from the Gilboa Prison in Israel’s North has continued throughout the..
Watch VideoIsraeli forces on Monday launched a massive manhunt in northern Israel and the occupied West Bank after six Palestinian..