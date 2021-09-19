The population of nearby villages was told to go to one of five centers to be evacuated.Full Article
Volcano erupts on La Palma island
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Volcano Erupts On La Palma In Spain's Canary Islands
Huffington Post
A volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma erupted, prompting authorities to speed up evacuations for some 1,000 people.
-
Volcano on Canary Island La Palma erupts, spewing ash and lava into national park
BBC News
-
News24.com | Lava shoots up from volcano on La Palma in Spanish Canary Islands
News24
-
Volcano Erupts On Spanish Island Near Morocco
NPR
-
Canary Islands: Volcano erupts on La Palma, lava threatens homes
Deutsche Welle
Advertisement
More coverage
Watch: Volcano erupts on the Spanish island of La Palma
Telegraph.co.uk
-
Volcanic eruption hastens evacuation on La Palma in Spanish Canary Islands
CBC.ca
-
Lava shoots up from volcano on La Palma in Spanish Canary Islands
VOA News
-
Lava Shoots up From Volcano on La Palma in Spanish Canary Islands
VOA News
-
Volcano erupts on Atlantic island; lava threatens some homes
Upworthy