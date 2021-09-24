A jury found Chauvin, who is white, guilty in April of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd, a Black man.Full Article
Derek Chauvin to appeal conviction, sentencing in George Floyd's death
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
George Floyd: Former cop Derek Chauvin appeals murder conviction
Deutsche Welle
Derek Chauvin was convicted on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter..
-
Ex-Cop Convicted of George Floyd's Murder Files Appeal
VOA News
-
George Floyd murder: Derek Chauvin appeals against conviction
BBC News
-
Chauvin to appeal conviction, sentence in Floyd's death
Khaleej Times
-
Derek Chauvin appeals murder conviction in death of George Floyd, will represent himself
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Derek Chauvin appeals against conviction and sentence in George Floyd case
Hull Daily Mail
Police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd in America looks to appeal
-
Derek Chauvin Plans To Appeal His Conviction In George Floyd's Murder
NPR
-
Derek Chauvin appeals conviction in George Floyd's death, asks high court to grant him a public defender
Upworthy
-
Bipartisan Police Reform Talks Collapse in US Senate
VOA News
-
News24.com | Derek Chauvin, convicted for killing George Floyd, pleads not guilty to assaulting 14-year-old
News24