If it passes, the House of Representatives could vote quickly and send the measure to President Joe Biden to sign into law before the start of the new fiscal year on Friday.Full Article
Democrats mobilize to extend government funding, avert shutdown
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Imminent Government Shutdown Would Come at the 'Worst Time' for the CDC
Wibbitz Top Stories
Imminent Government Shutdown , Would Come at the , 'Worst Time' for the CDC.
On September 30, if Washington fails to reach a..
Advertisement
More coverage
Infrastructure, Spending Negotiations At Standstill
Newsy
Watch VideoRepublican senators blocked a bill to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to..