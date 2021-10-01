Merck's COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization by 50% - study

If authorized, molnupiravir, which is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus, would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19.Full Article
