Ron Arad was taken captive in Lebanon in 1986 after a bombing mission over southern Lebanon.Full Article
Bennett reveals Mossad operation to find Ron Arad
PM Naftali Bennett announced on Monday that the Mossad had embarked on an operation to discover the whereabouts of Ron Arad.
Mossad abducted a Syrian general during Ron Arad operation - report
London-based Arabic newspaper Rai al-Youm claimed that Mossad abducted a Syrian general during its operation last month.