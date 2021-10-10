US naval engineer, wife charged with selling nuclear submarine secrets
Published
US Navy nuclear engineer Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana, were arrested on Saturday in West Virginia and charged with violating the Atomic Energy Act.Full Article
Published
US Navy nuclear engineer Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana, were arrested on Saturday in West Virginia and charged with violating the Atomic Energy Act.Full Article
A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of..
A US Navy nuclear engineer and his wife have been charged with trying to pass secrets about US nuclear submarines to a foreign..
Read more