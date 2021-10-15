NHS Test and Trace launched an investigation into a lab in Wolverhampton after reports of people getting negative PCR test results, after testing positive.Full Article
UK lab suspended after false negative COVID-19 tests
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Operations suspended at lab after false negative PCR tests
ODN
Operations have been suspended at a Wolverhampton laboratory as NHS Test and Trace investigates reports of people receiving..
Advertisement
More coverage
False negative Covid tests: Up to 43,000 people may have been given wrong results
Bristol Post
Testing at a private lab in Wolverhampton has been suspended