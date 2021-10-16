The projection was seen on the Synagogue of Malmö and on other buildings in cities across Sweden, the day of the Malmö International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting AntisemitismFull Article
‘Holocaust was a scam’ projected on Swedish synagogue during conference
