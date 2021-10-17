A surge in gang violence has displaced thousands and hampered economic activity in the poorest country in the Americas.Full Article
17 US missionaries, family kidnapped in Haiti - report
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Haiti: 15 US missionaries and family kidnapped
Deutsche Welle
The missionaries had been heading home from building an orphanage when they were pulled off a bus by a gang, according to media..
Advertisement
More coverage
Missionary family finding hope after losing everything due to devastating Haiti earthquake
Missionary family finding hope after losing everything due to devastating Haiti earthquake
ABC Action News