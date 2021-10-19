Ye had filed the petition in August and stated that he wanted to make the change for "personal reasons."Full Article
Kanye West legally changes his name to 'Ye'
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Advertisement
More coverage
Kanye West Changes Name To Just “Ye”
SOHH
The Chicago rapper formerly known as Kanye West has officially changed his name to “Ye.” Ye filed a petition to change his name..
-
REPORT: Kanye West Name Change Official After Judge Says He Can Go By ‘Ye’
Daily Caller
-
Judge approves Kanye West's request to change name to "Ye"
Upworthy
-
Kanye West's name change to 'Ye' official after judge signs off on petition: report
Upworthy
-
It's official: Kanye West legally changes name to Ye for 'personal reasons,' reports say
USATODAY.com