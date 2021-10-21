What's Next in Afghanistan: VOA Speaks With a Taliban Footsoldier

What do ordinary Taliban fighters, those who fought an insurgency for two decades, think about governing a country? VOA’s Ayesha Tanzeem talked with many in the streets of Afghan capital Kabul this month. Many of them hesitated to answer controversial questions on human rights and women’s rights, saying those issues were best resolved by their leaders or religious scholars. Many claimed to be “simple people” who followed orders. And many continued to talk to her and her female translator, even when they said women should not be out without being chaperoned by a close male relative. Here is one such conversation.