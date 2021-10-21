Big John - named after the owner of the land where the dinosaur's bones were found - roamed modern-day South Dakota more than 66 million years ago.Full Article
Remains of 'Big John', largest known triceratops, fetch nearly $8m.
'Big John', largest-ever triceratops, goes under hammer
Big John, the biggest triceratops ever found, goes on display in Paris
World's largest triceratops skeleton on display in Paris
"Big John", a 66-million-year-old triceratops measuring 8 metres, is displayed in a gallery in the Marais district of central Paris..
