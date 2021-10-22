American actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of the feature film Rust, killing a cinematographer and wounding a director.Full Article
Alec Baldwin fires prop gun, killing cinematographer
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Alec Baldwin Fatally Shoots Cinematographer, Wounds Another With Prop Gun on Movie Set
Wibbitz Top Stories
Alec Baldwin Fatally
Shoots Cinematographer, , Wounds Another With
Prop Gun on Movie Set.
On Oct. 21, Baldwin..
-
Alec Baldwin shooting: 'In Germany, live cartridges are not used on set'
Deutsche Welle
-
New Details Surface About the Prop Gun Alec Baldwin Fired on Set of 'Rust'
Just Jared
-
Stephen Baldwin Calls for 'Prayers' After Accidental Shooting on Set of Brother Alec Baldwin's Movie
Just Jared
-
Alec Baldwin at centre of on-set shooting tragedy
Bangkok Post
Advertisement
More coverage
Sheriff: Alec Baldwin Fired Prop Gun That Killed Cinematographer
Newsy
Watch VideoActor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set and killed the cinematographer, authorities said. The director of the..
-
Alec Baldwin Fired Prop Gun That Killed Cinematographer on 'Rust' Set
Extra
-
What is a prop gun and how can it kill someone? How Alec Baldwin tragedy was possible
USATODAY.com
-
Brandon Lee's family reacts to Alec Baldwin's prop gun shooting accident
FOXNews.com
-
Alec Baldwin prop gun shooting: 'Rust' director Joel Souza released from hospital, Frances Fisher says
FOXNews.com