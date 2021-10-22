Biden's Spending Package Challenges

Moderator Kim Lewis talks with VOA senior diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine and White House correspondent Anita Powell about the challenges facing President Joe Biden in getting the Democratic party to reach a compromise on his spending package, the significance of holding former advisor to President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon in criminal contempt by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the purpose of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meeting with two of South America's strongest democracies and so much more. Join us for Issues in the News on the Voice of America.