Iran negotiator says nuclear talks with six powers will resume by end of November
Published
Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani tweeted on Wednesday that the talks with six major powers will resume by the end of November.Full Article
Published
Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani tweeted on Wednesday that the talks with six major powers will resume by the end of November.Full Article
Here's a look at what U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top diplomats have been doing this week: Sudan The..