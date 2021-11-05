Around 60% of people with South Asian ancestry carry the high-risk gene, researchers at Oxford University said.Full Article
COVID-19: UK scientists find gene linked to doubling risk of death
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Gene that doubles risk of death from COVID identified by Oxford University scientists
A gene that doubles the risk of dying from COVID-19 has been identified by scientists at Oxford University.
Sky News
High-risk gene common in South Asians doubles the risk of COVID-19 death, study finds
Scientists say the gene is more common among people of South Asian ancestry, which could explain the high number of COVID deaths in..
SBS