'There has been an attack on an ICE (Intercity-Express) train and police shortly afterwards arrested a male person, and several people were injured.'Full Article
Several injured in knife attack on German train
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
News24.com | Several wounded in knife attack on German train: police
News24
Several people were wounded on Saturday in a knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany's Bavaria, local police said, adding the..
Advertisement
More coverage
Tokyo Knife Attacker Says His Aim Was to Get Executed
TomoNews US
TOKYO — The Associated Press reports that a 24-year-old Japanese man stabbed multiple people on a Tokyo subway train on..