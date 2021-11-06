The Biden administration has promised the PA it will reopen the consulate-general but has not yet made good on that pledge or even provided a date for such an opening.Full Article
Bennett: There’s no room in Jerusalem for a US consulate for Palestinians
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Israel: No room for US mission for Palestinians in Jerusalem
Belfast Telegraph
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has rejected the promised reopening of the main US diplomatic mission for the Palestinians..