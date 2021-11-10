Russia blamed the EU for the crisis on the border, accusing it of failing to uphold its own humanitarian values and of trying to 'strangle' Belarus.Full Article
Russia flies nuclear-capable bombers over Belarus as migrant crisis escalates
Belarus migrants: Poland PM blames Russia's Putin for migrant crisis
Thousands of migrants are at the Belarus-Poland border, camping in cold and dangerous conditions.
