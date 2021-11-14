Scorpions in Egypt sting 3 individuals to death

(MENAFN) Egypt–s scorpions have stung three individuals to death in the southern Aswan city following big storms driving them into the streets and houses. As stated by a health ministry official, a few 450 more individuals were wounded by scorpion stings. On Friday, the hail and heavy storm in the region close to the River Nile was mostly intense. Scorpions are typically swept into the streets by heavy rainfall, whereas snakes have also been unsettled. According to a health official statement to Al-Ahram news agency, additional dosages of anti-venom have been supplied to medical hubs in villages close to mountains as well as deserts. The official also mentioned that doctors have been detached from giving inoculations to cure scorpion stings.