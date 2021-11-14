Jordan - His Majesty remembers King Hussein in tweet

(MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN – His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday took to Twitter to commemorate the birthday of His Majesty the late King Hussein.–On the anniversary of the birth of my father Al Hussein, may his soul rest in peace, we recall the march outlined by the Builder King. With determination and confidence, we are [moving forward] passing through the bicentennial, following in his footsteps, principles and values, for the best of our precious homeland,– the King tweeted in Arabic.MENAFN14112021000028011005ID1103170023