France, Belgium qualify for World Cup Qatar 2022

France and Belgium qualified for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, after they led Group D and Group E, respectively, after the conclusion of the seventh and penultimate round matches of the European qualifiers. Defending champion France qualified for next year's World Cup by crushing Kazakhstan 8-0 on Saturday. The victory guarantees France will top Group D as they have 15 points, four clear of second-place Finland with one game remaining. In Group E, Belgium beat Estonia 3-1 to book their place at the World Cup Qatar 2022. The victory was the fifth in a row for Belgium and the sixth in the qualifiers, which strengthened its position at the top of the group with 19 points. Last updated: November 14 2021