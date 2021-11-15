The Newcastle United takeover: a far from straightforward deal
Published
The £305m takeover of Newcastle United in a deal led by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has been seen as a blessing by many of the club’s fansFull Article
Published
The £305m takeover of Newcastle United in a deal led by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has been seen as a blessing by many of the club’s fansFull Article
New Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe insisted joining the club was “a football decision” as he faced questions over the..
Newcastle United have ended their search for a new head coach by appointing Eddie Howe on a two-and-a-half-year deal. Graeme Jones..