India - Valor runs high in Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' teaser

Yash Raj Films has dropped the official teaser of Akshay Kumar 's upcoming period piece, Prithviraj. The Khiladi of Bollywood will be playing emperor Prithviraj Chauhan in this flick, co-starring Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonu Sood. Originally touted to be a Diwali 2021 offering, the action drama will now hit the cinema halls on January 21 next year. Here's what the teaser told us. Takeaways Why does this story matter? Coming to Prithviraj, the movie has had to deal with a lot of obstructions. Apart from the COVID-19 pandemic playing foul, two organizations–Rajput Karni Sena and Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha –were miffed with the title the YRF production was given. The title was insulting to the king's valor as his full name was not used, they had said. They had protested then, demanding change. Teaser 'Hindustan Ka Sher': Kumar perfectly embodies the 'bravest Samrat' In the little over a minute teaser, a solemn voiceover introduces us to the mighty king, "Hindustan ka Sher [Hindustan's Lion]," Prithviraj Chauhan. The clip opens on a massive battlefield, where the Chauhan warrior had fought the invader, Muhammad of Ghor. All the other leads get introductory shots as well. The studio has gone all out in presenting a polished production. Twitter Post 'Proud to play Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan,' wrote Kumar Comments It all looks impressive but there's nothing new happening Although every character has been painted with care, the plotline of a barbaric ruler invading a noble king is getting repetitive in Bollywood (Padmaavat and Tanhaji ). We would expect a non-jingoistic portrayal with some novel elements from this venture. Special note: In one scene, Kumar lifts Chhillar with one hand to hoist her on his horseback. But it's too mechanical to appear legit. Quote 'This is our tribute to his heroism and his life' "The teaser of Prithviraj captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who knew no fear. This is our tribute to his heroism and his life," said the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star on the teaser launch. Information YRF currently preparing for release of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' As expected of the prolific Kumar, the teaser comes just days after the superstar took the theatrical moviegoers by storm with his cop drama, Sooryavanshi . For YRF , Prithviraj will be the second big-ticket release to come out from its slate of 2021. The first one is Bunty Aur Babli 2 , set to premiere on the big screens on November 19.