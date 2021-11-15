Qatar - Bannon surrenders, faces riot charges

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Former President Donald Trump's longtime adviser Steve Bannon appeared in court yesterday on criminal charges arising from his defiance of a congressional inquiry into the deadly January 6 US Capitol riot, making ominous comments about President Joe Biden earlier in the day before surrendering to the FBI. Bannon, indicted by a federal grand jury on Friday on two counts of contempt of Congress, appeared before Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather. Hours earlier, Bannon turned himself in at an FBI field office in Washington, flanked by black-clad bodyguards.–We're taking down the Biden regime,– Bannon told a throng of journalists.– Meriweather imposed several conditions on Bannon before releasing him including surrendering his US passport. Bannon did not enter a plea during the hearing, with an arraignment instead scheduled for Thursday before US District Judge Carl Nichols. In comments aimed at his supporters before turning himself in, Bannon looked directly into a camera that was live-streaming on the social media platform GETTR, founded by Trump ally Jason Miller.– –I want you guys to stay focused,– said Bannon, who wore an olive-green coat over black clothing and was accompanied by body guards dressed in black including black face masks, while a demonstrator standing behind him held a sign that read–Coup Plotter.––This is all noise,– Bannon added, while also touting his own podcast. Bannon was indicted on one contempt count for refusing to appear for a deposition before the US House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the events surrounding the January 6 attack and a second count for refusing to produce documents. Contempt of Congress is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail along with a monetary fine. Bannon is one of more than 30 people close to Trump ordered by the House committee to testify about the run-up to January 6, when a mob of the Republican former president's supporters stormed the Capitol in a failed attempt to prevent formal congressional certification of his election loss to Biden. Trump has sought to stonewall the Democratic-led committee, which is scrutinising his actions relating to the riot, and directed his former associates not to cooperate. In defying his subpoena, Bannon cited Trump's insistence – already rejected by one judge – that he has a right to keep the requested material confidential under a legal doctrine called executive privilege.MENAFN15112021000067011011ID1103177373