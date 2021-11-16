After Beating Vietnam 1 - 0 Today, Saudi Soccer Team Continues Topping Second Group within 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, Nov. 16, 2021, SPA -- The Saudi football national team continued heading the second group after beating its Vietnamese counterpart 1-0 in Vietnam earlier in the day as part of the sixth round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, it was reported here. Saudi forward Saleh Al-Shahri scored for Saudi Arabia in the 30th minute of the first half. Accordingly, the Saudi national team heads the group with 16 points and is closer to win one of the two qualifying tickets to the 2022 World Cup , while Vietnam's national team remained at the bottom of the group with zero points. --SPA 19:36 LOCAL TIME 16:36 GMT 0024 MENAFN16112021000078011016ID1103184274