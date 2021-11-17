Saudi central bank predicts inflation rate to increase in October-December

(MENAFN) According to Saudi–s last inflation report, the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) expects that the yearly inflation rate in the country to increase a little in October-December of this current year. SAMA quoted rises in international inflation levels and a growth of local need as contributors to the increase in customer costs. However, only once every three months. The nation–s inflation in 2020–s previously mentioned period is going to remain somewhat stable, as reported by SAMA. As for the mentioned time span of this current year, the country registered an average annual inflation rate of 0.4 percent.