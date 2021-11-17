Microsoft Surface Go 3 arrives in India at Rs. 43,000

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Microsoft has launched the new Surface Go 3 in India. It starts at Rs. 42,999 and is available for pre-orders via Amazon. As for the key highlights, the laptop-cum-tablet comes with a 10.5-inch PixelSense display, Dolby Audio, up to 10th-generation Intel Core processors, Surface Pen support, and runs on Windows 11 OS. Here's our roundup. Takeaways Why does this story matter? Microsoft Surface Go 3 was first announced in September this year. It is offered in multiple variants suitable for both businesses and consumers. As the need for compact and on-the-go laptops has increased, there has been an upward trend in the popularity of 2-in-1 laptops in India as well. The Surface 3 Go will appeal to those looking for a portable device. Design and display It has a dual far-field studio microphones The Microsoft Surface Go 3 sports a conventional screen, Surface Pen support, dual far-field studio microphones, and 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support. It bears a 10.5-inch Full-HD+ (1920x1280 pixels) PixelSense touch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing snapper with Windows Hello face recognition feature. Internals It is equipped with Intel UHD Graphics 615 The Microsoft Surface Go 3 comes in two processor variants: one powered by Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y and another by Intel Core i3-10100Y chipset. It is loaded with Intel UHD Graphics 615, up to 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM, and 64GB of eMMC or 128GB of SSD storage (depending on the model). It runs on Windows 11 OS and packs a 28Wh battery. Information It supports Wi-Fi 6 The I/O ports on the Microsoft Surface Go 3 include a USB Type-C port, a Surface Connect port, Surface Type Cover port, a micro-SD card reader, and a headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. Pocket-pinch Microsoft Surface Go 3: Pricing and availability The Microsoft Surface Go 3's Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y model is priced at Rs. 42,999 for the 4GB/64GB version and Rs. 57,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The Intel Core i3-powered model costs Rs. 47,999 for the 8GB/64GB configuration and Rs. 62,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The laptop is up for pre-orders via Amazon and will go on sale from November 23 onwards. MENAFN17112021000165011035ID1103193043