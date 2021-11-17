Gosar posted an anime video this month that showed him killing Ocasio-Cortez. It was the latest instance of escalating violent rhetoric in Congress.Full Article
US House censures Republican Gosar for posting violent video
CNN political commentator SE Cupp breaks down how GOP arguments on the House floor against censuring Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) for a..
