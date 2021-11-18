Petra's Treasury lights up in green on Cervical Cancer Elimination Day

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Petra, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- Petra's ancient Treasury on Wednesday was lit up in green to mark the first anniversary of Cervical Cancer Elimination Day.On 17th November 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially launched its global strategy to accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer as a public health problem, targeting the period 2020-2030.The lighting of the archeological site of Petra comes as part of Jordan's interest in spreading awareness and combatting cancer, in addition to scaling up the role of local community in supporting cancer patients.MENAFN18112021000117011021ID1103197771