They are also accused of sending threatening emails to intimidate voters and sending a video that contained disinformation about purported election infrastructure vulnerabilities.Full Article
US charges Iranians for alleged cyber plot to meddle in 2020 presidential election
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
U.S. charges Iranians for alleged cyber plot to meddle in 2020 presidential election
Two Iranians are accused of sending threatening emails to intimidate voters and sending a video that contained disinformation about..
Haaretz