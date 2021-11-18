Formula 1 Ooredoo Qatar Grand Prix kicks off on Friday

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Formula 1 Ooredoo Qatar Grand Prix will kick off on Friday in Doha for a period of three days at the Losail International Circuit with the participation of the most prominent world champions. Losail International Circuit will host the Formula 1 championship for the first time this year and will do so for the next ten years, starting from 2023. It will take a permanent place on the calendar of the Formula 1 seasons, according to the contract signed by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) with Formula 1. The Qatar GP will take place from Nov. 19-21. On Friday, the first of three practice races will begin at 1:30pm for a duration of one hour. A second free practice will take place at 5pm for one hour as well. On Saturday, the third final practice will take place at 2pm for one hour. Qualifying for Sunday's race will be held at 5pm for a period of one hour, which determines the drivers' starting position. On Sunday at 5pm, the Formula 1 race will begin. They will race for 57 laps or for two hours. Press conferences will be held for the winning drivers after the first free practice sessions on Friday evening, qualifying sessions on Saturday evening, and after the main final race on Sunday evening. Some of the world's leading drivers will participate in the Qatar GP, led by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who leads the championship with 287.5 points, 14 points ahead of Hamilton. The organizing committee stressed the need for fans and ticket holders to abide by the rules of social distancing that the Ministry of Public Health continues to impose in light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, and which will be strictly applied throughout the duration of the event at the weekend. All ticket holders residing in the State of Qatar must be vaccinated and display the green symbol and golden frame on the Ehteraz application on their mobile phones at the entry point, and fans are also required to wear masks while sitting in the stands. The committee revealed the schedule of activities that will be held in the fan zones during the three-day period of the event. Ticket holders will have the opportunity to enjoy a range of entertainment programs that will be presented over the weekend, and a full list of exciting activities that will take place in the three fan zones has been announced.Last updated: November 18 2021 02:22 PMMENAFN18112021000067011011ID1103202870