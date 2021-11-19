Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and fired a bullet that tore a chunk off the arm of Gaige Grosskreutz, 28.Full Article
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges
Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty on All Charges in Homicide Case
Kyle Rittenhouse has just been found not guilty on all charges in the Kenosha shooting case. Rittenhouse was charged with..
Rittenhouse verdict: Not guilty on all counts in Kenosha shooting trial
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings..
Rittenhouse Jury Deliberates For Third Day Without A Verdict
Rittenhouse Jury Resumes Deliberating After 2nd Mistrial Bid
Matt Gaetz said his office is open to hiring Kyle Rittenhouse as a congressional intern if he's 'interested in helping the country in additional ways'
Rittenhouse Lawyers Ask Judge To Declare Mistrial Over Video
