David Beckham meets Qatar Foundation's Ability Friendly Program children

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Sporting icon David Beckham met sport-loving children from Qatar Foundation's Ability Friendly Program as the former England captain visited Education City. During the session, Beckham fielded questions from the children and took part in a series of football drills, as well as a penalty shootout, while also meeting Ability Friendly Program coaches. The Qatar Foundation (QF) program, which was launched in 2019, offers weekly football, swimming, and cricket sessions, as well as playball activities, for children with specific needs, helping to increase access to sports and reflecting QF's commitment to inclusivity. Arts and crafts sessions are also part of the program.