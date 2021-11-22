Libyan PM applies for upcoming elections

(MENAFN) Libyan premier registered to participate in the political polls planned to be on December 24. Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, who applied for Libya–s High Election Commission updated reporters "I became a candidate to serve you (the public).– Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, exiled president Muammar Gaddafi's son, made an application on November 14, and Khalifa Haftar, the president of the illegal troops in the east of Libya on November 16. Hundreds of people assembled in Tripoli to complain against the application of Gaddafi and Haftar. The polls commission said that 56 people gave applications to compete in Libyan political poll till now.