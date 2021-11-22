India - Windows 11: Microsoft promises to fix performance issues in 2022

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) If you have upgraded to Windows 11 , you are certainly not happy. To make matters worse, Microsoft has suggested its users to wait for the performance upgrades to be rolled out. Responding to a Reddit user, the Windows developer team said that 'performance will be an area of focus' for the company in 2022. Here are more details. Importance Why does this story matter? Since Windows 11 launched, it has had its fair share of teething troubles, including one issue where computers with AMD processors noted up to 10% deterioration in gaming performance due to Windows 11. Microsoft has since fixed this problem. However, several user interface (UI) elements have been replaced with new code that appears to affect the visual responsiveness of Windows 11 on all hardware. Feedback Windows 11 developer team took suggestions on Reddit AMA session According to Reddit user u/Thotaz , the UI components that were replaced by versions coded in WinUI have become slower. WinUI is based on Universal Windows Platform (UWP) Extensible Application Markup Language (XAML) used in Windows 10. The affected UI components are allegedly slower to render and respond, although the latency is barely noticeable on modern computers that Windows 11 is compatible with. Planning ahead Microsoft noted it will prioritize startup and launch performance Responding to the Redditor, the Windows developer team explained that the performance improvements efforts will lay an emphasis on startup and launch performance. As for the UI elements that seemingly render slower now, Microsoft said that it tested 'the scalability of doing things like putting 10k buttons on the screen, etc.' They further sought specific inputs from u/Thotaz. Pain points Language Bar, Start, File Explorer feels slow to respond The Redditor pointed out that clicking on components such as the pinned/running app, network icon, volume adjustment, date and time, Action Center, Language Bar, and Start felt slow to respond. Besides this, the user said that the right-click menu, File Explorer, and Win+X menu felt slow too. When interacting with these elements, the user felt like he was 'waiting' for his computer. Ways out Microsoft suggests using Feedback Hub to report performance issues Microsoft acknowledged the input and clarified that internally, it wants to focus its user experience development efforts and time on improving performance. The developer team also suggested that Windows 11 users enter their performance-related problems in the Feedback Hub program > Desktop Environment > 'All other issues' category. Additionally, if you use this option, do check the box for 'Include data about performance.' MENAFN22112021000165011035ID1103231080