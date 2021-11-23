Saudi - Weather Forecast for Tuesday

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, Nov. 23, 2021, SPA -- In its daily weather forecast for today, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) described the situation of the weather in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as gradual decline in temperatures on the eastern and central regions, along with partly cloudy sky on some parts of eastern, central and southwest regions, while the surface winds will be active on Arabia Gulf coasts. The report stated that surface wind movement along the Red Sea will be northerly to northwesterly at a speed of 15-35 km/h, on northern and central parts and westerly to northwesterly on southern parts at speed of 10-30 km/h, while surface wind movement on the Arabian Gulf will be northerly to northwesterly at a speed of 25-50 km/h. -- SPA 07:29 LOCAL TIME 04:29 GMT 0002 MENAFN22112021000078011016ID1103232422